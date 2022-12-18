Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh20,000 in 'Camp ka Champ', pledges to use winnings for brother's medical support

Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM

Jerry Balbin from the Philippines has been declared the winner of the 16th edition of Western Union 'Camp ka Champ'.

More than 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab the Dh50,000 prize money. The first-place winner, Jerry Balbin, walked away with a cash prize of Dh20,000, and the three runners-up won Dh10,000 each.

“I love singing, and I still cannot believe that I have won the title and cash prize. It is like a dream come true. I will send this money back home for my elder brother’s medical support,” said Balbin, who works as an attendant with a local fuel retailer in Fujairah.

Loved ones of the winner's choice will also be invited to Dubai for the first time in the history of the contest, on an all-expense paid trip.

Jerry expressed his wish to invite his parents to Dubai to witness their hero being felicitated.

“We connect people and communities around the world. We know that when people move, good things happen. Camp ka Champ is our way to spread joy and love through the power of music. The competition has entertained thousands of expatriates in the UAE for more than a decade and it gives them an opportunity to follow their passion, live their dreams and inspires others.

This year, we are not only excited to provide a platform where individuals can showcase their talents, but also give them the opportunity to meet their loved ones in person,” said Hatem Sleiman, head of Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, for Western Union.

“Season 16 brought back a lot of joy and happiness to the labour community by hosting lively, interactive auditions after a spate of 2 years. We are looking forward to an ‘emotional’ season with the winner bonding with his family right here in Dubai,” added Rupa Vinod, managing director, Right Track Advertising, organiser of the contest.

ALSO READ: