Dubai: Evacuation exercise announced for tomorrow; authorities issue warning

The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai announced on Tuesday that they will carry out an evacuation exercise in the Dubai Creek area.

The exercise will be conducted on Wednesday, August 10 for a duration of 4 hours, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The authority has warned that the activities may be accompanied by smoke, and that for safety reasons, people in the surrounding areas should stay away from the site.

People have also been asked not to take photographs of the exercise or around the exercise site.

