Watch: UAE police, firefighters rescue children, drive through floods after rains batter country

New video shows heroic officers wading through thigh-high water in tireless efforts to combat floods

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 12:56 PM

An inspiring new video shows the tireless efforts of UAE police and civil defence officers to combat flash floods after rains battered the country on Wednesday.

Stirring footage posted by the Ministry of Interior shows courageous officers wading through thigh-high floodwaters while carrying children on their shoulders during rescues. It also shows official vehicles driving through flooded streets in operations meant to protect both people and property.

Emergency teams from Dubai Police have been helping conduct rescue operations in Fujairah after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the emirate and other eastern regions of the country.

ALSO READ:

In another touching communal gesture, hotels in rain-affected areas of the country have been accommodating stranded residents after torrential showers hit several parts of the country.