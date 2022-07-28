Heavy rains in UAE: Residents comply with stay home advisory as red alert issued

Some areas, roads, tourist attractions closed off for safety after floods trigger flurry of official warnings

By Nasreen Abdulla, Sahim Salim and SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 12:20 PM

The relentless heavy rains that lashed the eastern parts of the UAE have turned into an emergency for residents in some areas. Authorities rescued stranded families in overnight operations, while some roads, tourist attractions and areas had to be closed as a safety measure.

This road to Al Dhaid was closed because of rising water levels:

With vehicles being swept away in flash floods, residents of rain-affected areas working in both public and private sectors were given the option to work from home.

The Ministry of Interior advised residents in affected areas not to leave homes except if absolutely necessary, and many have been complying. Fujairah resident Raj Pattnaik said he had been staying home since alerts were issued.

“All non-essential government employees are working from home,” he said. “So are employees of many private companies. Only essential workers like emergency teams and hospital workers are going out. I have been staying home with my family. Roads are under water, and many cars have been swept away. Several shops have also been flooded, making it difficult to get essential groceries.”

Kalba resident Muhammed Nabeel, who has been living in the UAE for over 13 years, said this was one of the worst downpours he had ever seen in the country.

“A lot of homes and shops here have been flooded,” he said. “We see rain here in Fujairah and Kalba, but this intensity is unprecedented. Roads have been completely blocked, and a lot of damage has occurred. However, thankfully, people are safe.”

He shared videos from the area that show flooded roads and parking lots:

Dr Moni K Vinod, consultant neurosurgeon and head of the department at Fujairah Hospital, said the rain was continuous.

“As I stay in a high-rise tower, I am able to see the city from my home. The police and emergency department are on the ground helping people. Roads that are flooded and blocked are barricaded. Many of the villas have got water inside, but we are all safe,” he told Khaleej Times.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has appealed to residents to stay away from valleys, as more rainfall is expected in eastern areas and mountains. Check this video of roiling rapids gushing down a valley in the eastern region:

The Ministry of Interior has advised motorists to avoid valleys and other vulnerable areas.

Rescue operations, temporary accommodation for worst-hit

Authorities in the UAE have come together to rescue stranded residents. The Ministry of Interior is working with police teams, civil defence agencies and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to respond to emergencies.

This video shows an Asian family being rescued in Khor Fakkan:

The Ministry of Defence shared photos of soldiers helping residents navigate through floodwaters:

تعلن قيادة العمليات المشتركة عن تنفيذها عملية "الأيدي الوفية" في دعمها للسلطات المدنية في إمارة الفجيرة التي تعرضت ليلة البارحة الأربعاء لمنخفض جوي، وتركزت العملية علي إنقاذ العالقين في المناطق المغمورة بالمياه وإنقاذ المحاصرين داخل بيوتهم حيث تم اخلاءهم لمناطق الايواء دون خسائر pic.twitter.com/U7Q36s1SDQ — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) July 28, 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate all families affected by floods and torrential rain in the eastern regions in temporary shelter sites.

Hotels are now accommodating affected families, as well as those living in vulnerable areas.

More rains forecast

The NCM has issued code-red alerts for some areas. Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

The Ministry of Interior called on residents to adhere to the instructions of the authorities, abide by safety requirements and to drive with extreme caution.

