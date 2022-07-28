Heavy rains in UAE: Hotels offer stranded residents free shelter after road networks damaged

Many Fujairah residents have lost electricity connection in their homes too

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 11:48 AM

Hotels in rain-affected areas of the UAE have been accommodating stranded residents after torrential showers hit several parts of the country.

The Address Palace Beach Resort Fujairah has confirmed that along with the local disaster management department, last night it hosted five families free of charge after they were stranded and couldn’t reach their homes. The hotel might extend the stay until tomorrow depending on conditions.

Emergency teams from Dubai Police have been helping conduct rescue operations in Fujairah after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the emirate and other eastern regions of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed has also directed the Ministry of Community Development to transfer all families affected by rain and floods in the country's eastern regions to temporary shelters.

Several residents have reported being stuck in the emirate after heavy rain caused widespread damage to road networks. Many Fujairah residents have lost electricity connection at their homes after water swept in. Some have resorted to charging their phones in their cars.

“What has occurred is a rare phenomenon,” said weather enthusiast Sajjad. The Dubai resident has been following weather patterns in the country for several years now.

“Usually when low pressure is formed over Rajasthan, it either hits Oman or Yemen or Iran. However, this time it has hit the UAE. I would like to warn people against venturing out to see the rain. There are a lot of damages everywhere. Authorities are working hard to make sure people are safe. Please don’t try to be adventurous and ignore official warnings.”