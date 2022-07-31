UAE: Fire in Dubai's Dragon Mart put out

Users can monitor and control the system remotely and receive an early warning on the phone
A fire broke out outside Dubai's Dragon Mart on Sunday. The blaze happened in a garbage can and three cars, and spread to an exterior wall of the market.
No casualties were recorded in the incident.
The Dubai Civil Defence received the alert around 5pm and firefighters were at the site within five minutes.
The blaze was brought under control by 5.17pm and cooling operations began after.
The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.
