UAE: Fire in Dubai's Dragon Mart put out

Blaze happened in garbage can, three cars and spread to exterior wall of market

Dubai Civil Defence

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:56 PM

A fire broke out outside Dubai's Dragon Mart on Sunday. The blaze happened in a garbage can and three cars, and spread to an exterior wall of the market.

No casualties were recorded in the incident.

The Dubai Civil Defence received the alert around 5pm and firefighters were at the site within five minutes.

The blaze was brought under control by 5.17pm and cooling operations began after.

The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.

