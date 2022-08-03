Dubai Duty Free raffle: Indian expat wins $1 million after years of trying

Another lucky winner gets his second motorbike in 2 weeks

Wed 3 Aug 2022

An Indian national living in Dubai was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Koshy Varghese, a 48-year-old Indian national, became the latest $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 396 with ticket number 0844, which he purchased when he flew in from Cochin to Dubai a few weeks ago.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion Varghese couldn’t believe his luck, “I’ve been trying my luck for a few years now and delighted to have finally won. I look forward to seeing the Dubai Duty Free team who made this happen!”

Varghese is the 195th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.

Salah Al Ali, a 52-year-old Dutch national based in Dubai won a BMW X6 M50i (Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect) with ticket number 0318 in Finest Surprise Series 1811, which he purchased on July 4.

“A BMW X6 is my dream car and I am especially delighted as the winning ticket was picked by my son when we travelled to Zanzibar. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing surprise!”

Meanwhile, Youssef El Abbas, a Canadian national living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Diamond White), with ticket number 0811 in Finest Surprise Series 1812, which he purchased on July 16.

El Abbas was not available for comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

It was a truly memorable day for Arjun Singh, an Indian national living in Dubai as he won his second motorbike - a BMW R nine T Pure (Granite Grey) in two weeks in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion (Series 507, ticket no. 0959).

Singh’s first win was on July 20 in the Finest Surprise Series 506 with winning ticket no. 0809 when he won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (White Sand Pearl).

“Indeed, it was great promotion! I will continue to participate in the hope of making it a third time lucky. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Lastly, Eric Armstrong, a Canadian national from Kuwait won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0868 in Finest Surprise Series 508, which he purchased online on 26 July.

Armstrong who is the 14th Canadian national to win in the motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002, was not available for immediate comment.