Dubai: 3 lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

Two of the participants who hit the jackpot are based outside the UAE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 4:07 PM

Three lucky participants in the latest Mahzooz draw, who also happen to be doting fathers, won Dh100,000 each and are eager to improve their loved ones' lives.

The raffle draw winners are Hassan and Zulfqar from Pakistan, and Ramnagina from India.

44-year-old thread worker and father of three, Hassan lived with his family in Pakistan and learned of his win on Saturday while watching the live show. His brother, who lives in Dubai, first introduced Hassan to Mahzooz. He has been participating in the weekly draw since June 2022 and never misses the weekly live draws.

Hassan, who was overjoyed to learn of his victory from the live draw, exclaims, "I do not even know how to express my happiness and appreciation to Mahzooz for this award. I intend to establish my own business in Pakistan and use the winnings for my kids' future. I would like to thank my brother for introducing me to Mahzooz, and I would like to thank Mahzooz for changing my life for the better".

Zulfqar, a 34-year-old father of three from Pakistan who has been working as a branch manager for a security firm in Qatar for the past five years, also struck it lucky at the 86th Mahzooz draw. Zulfqar, a former Dubai resident, received an email from Mahzooz announcing his win.

According to Zulfqar, he still finds it difficult to comprehend that he won such a sizable sum in the draw. "I am ecstatic and overjoyed to have won. My friend from Dubai introduced me to Mahzooz and I have also seen how proactive Mahzooz has been on social media. I have been actively participating in Mahzooz since July 2022, but I never expected to win. I plan to use this money to set up a business in Qatar”.

The third lucky winner is 44-year-old Indian father of two, Ramnagina, has been working as a manual labourer in Dubai for the past 10 years. His coworkers informed him about the win and he is still contemplating what to do with the money he won through Mahzooz.

"I've had a lot of good luck. I learned about Mahzooz through my colleagues, and I've been participating in the draw frequently since January 2022, but I never imagined I'd take home such a big prize. When I learned that I had won, I could not even sleep properly. Though I'm still deciding how to use this money, I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize because it will undoubtedly transform my life.” he says.

