Dubai: Newly-wed Mahzooz grand winner says plans to buy car for wife

A newly-wed 26-year-old bagged the Dh10 million Mahzooz Grand Prize.

Reece, who just got married yesterday, says that he has still not decided what to do with the winning amount but it was "the best wedding gift ever".

He is the third person to have bagged the grand prize in the span of a month.

A gym manager in Dubai, Reece says that he wasn't expecting to win.

Reece said that he had received a mail from Mahzooz but he chose to check the website to see who the winner was.

“I went on the webpage of Mahzooz to check who is the lucky one to win Dh10 Million. But all I could see were the numbers which had the numbers I entered for the draw,” said Reece.

“It was me…. I was stunned and frozen for a while, I couldn’t utter a word and showed the phone to my wife, and tears of joy were rolling down her eyes,” added Reece.

Hailing from London, Reece, the latest top-prize winner at the 84th Mahzooz draw, relocated to Dubai four years ago and fell in love with the city compelling him to settle down.

“When I experienced Dubai life, I wanted to settle down here. I said to myself, this is the place I want to be in,” said Reece.

Reece has been participating in Mahzooz for the last two years and with the winning amount, “I must be smart and ensure the longevity of the money,” he said.

The youngster is not planning to quit his job and will continue to work with the organization. “I may move back to the UK later in life, but I love my life here. It’s a different world out there,” said Reece.

He mentioned that he may invest in the property market in the near future. He added that the "property market is incredible" and believes that it is better to invest in a country where one lives.

As of now, Reece plans to rent a house for his wife and himself. He also added that he would buy a new car for her.

