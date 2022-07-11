UAE: Third Mahzooz winner bags Dh10 million within a month

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 6:19 AM

This Saturday, Mahzooz had another Dh10 million winner – for the third time in a month!

The top prize of Dh10 million was scooped up by a lucky participant who matched 5 out of 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are 16,18,37,38,40.

The 84th weekly draw saw 1,045 other winners walk away with a substantial prize money totalling Dh1,655,600.

As many as 29 winners matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, taking home Dh34,482 each.

Three participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them at the weekly raffle draw. The lucky raffle winners who received Dh100,000 each were Joel from the Philippines, Surour from the UAE, and Faisal from India. The winning raffle numbers were 16402961, 16357644 and 16402905 respectively.

Exclusively for the month of July, and to celebrate the summer season, Mahzooz had launched the Golden Summer Draw, where participants get the chance to win one kilogram of gold at the last draw in July.

The exclusive Golden Summer Draw gives the opportunity to all participants who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during the month of July, to increase their chances of winning, without the need to purchase any additional bottle of water.

Participating in Mahzooz is as simple as registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for just AED 35. Each bottle gives participants one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw, therefore doubling their chances of a win.

The top prize of Dh10 million, second prize of Dh1 million and third prize of Dh350 are up for grabs every week. Mahzooz also holds a weekly raffle draw where three guaranteed winners cash Dh100,000 each. The bottles that are purchased are channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

