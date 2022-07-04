UAE: Win 1kg gold in Mahzooz summer draw

Everyone taking part in weekly draws in July will automatically enter into the golden draw

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 3:37 PM

One lucky participant stands a chance to win 1kg of 22ct gold as Mahzooz announces the Golden Summer Draw in addition to the usual prizes.

Everyone taking part in the Mahzooz weekly draws in July 2022 will automatically enter into the Golden Summer Draw, which will be held on July 30, 2022, along with the grand and raffle draw.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle gives them an entry through one line into the grand draw, another entry into the weekly raffle draw and this month, an additional chance to win one kilogram of gold through the Golden Summer Draw.

Every week, participants stand the chance of winning the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 and the third prize of Dh350, in addition to three guaranteed prizes totalling Dh300,000 in the Raffle Draw.

The exclusive Golden Summer Draw allows all participants who participated in the Mahzooz weekly draws during July to increase their chances of winning without the need to purchase any additional water bottles.

“Summer is a happy time where people unwind and go on holidays. Through our Golden Summer Draw, we want to give our participants the chance to enjoy their holidays, worry-free and in luxury if they wish to. Every participant stands a chance of winning the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the raffle prize of Dh100,000 and now 1 KG of gold, if luck is by their side. The Golden Summer Draw will add another layer of sheen to this wonderful season. So, dream the golden dream,” says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz, which has given away more than Dh200,000,000 in prize money, is the leading weekly draw in the region that rewards big, changing people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.

Every water bottle purchased to enter the draw, is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.