Dubai: 3-ft social media sensation bags role in movie starring Salman Khan

Influencer Abdu Rozik will be seen in ‘Bhaijaan’ out next year

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 5:16 PM

The world's smallest singer has landed a role in a movie starring one of India's biggest stars.

Dubai-based Tajik internet sensation Abdu Rozik, who stands just over three feet, has been cast in a "key role" with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' tentatively renamed as 'Bhaijaan', Khaleej Times can exclusively reveal.

The action comedy is slated to hit the theatres next year.

"I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced," Rozik, 17, told Khaleej Times from Mumbai where he's currently doing some shoots.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' began shooting on Salman's farm on the outskirts of Mumbai in June but its title was changed to 'Bhaijaan'to make it appear as a spin-off of the actor's 2018 smash-hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Bhaijaan (elder brother) is also the affectionate name fans use for Salman.

The UAE-based International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM), which is managing Rozik, said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for the diminutive singer in Mumbai.

"Already, people in the industry are fondly calling him 'Chotu Bhaijaan' (little brother), an IFCM spokesperson said.

Details of Rozik's role are under wraps but IFCM said it's a "key role" and that he will also sing a song in the movie.

Earlier, Rozik was seen posing alongside Salman Khan as well as rendering the popular 'Dil Diwana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na' number from the 1989 blockbuster 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' which catapulted the actor to instant stardom. Another video shared by IFCM shows Rozik and Salman humming 'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega' from Aamir Khan's romance musical 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

Rozik, who received the UAE Golden Visa last August, was born into a poor family of gardeners in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan.

He suffered from rickets— a skeletal disorder that stunts growth among children.

As a child, he would make a living by singing songs at a local bazaar, often earning less than Dh2 a day.

Today, Rozik is a household name in Central Asia, with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. In recent months he has collaborated with the likes of Grammy winner AR Rahman and top songwriter-producer RedOne — known for his hits with international pop icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Enrique Iglesias. He was recently awarded the Celebrity Influencer of the Year award.

