Dubai draw made her a millionaire but the Saudi lawyer never set foot in UAE

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 5:21 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 5:56 PM

Saudi national Jawaher Alamoudi has never been to UAE, but a draw conducted in Dubai has made her a millionaire. The Jeddah-based lawyer is the latest $1 million winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Her win in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw filled her heart with hope and love for life. "I believe my victory is a blessing from God, not luck. Only he knows how hard I prayed for this," Jawaher told Khaleej Times.

Although she had never visited the UAE, the young lawyer is determined to experience its beauty and charm first hand. "I have not visited the UAE before, but after this win, I will visit it one day," said the 30-year-old.

Reflecting on her journey, Jawaher recalled a time not too long ago when she searched for ways to earn a million. Among the numerous options she found worldwide, one particular opportunity in the UAE caught her attention. Being a Gulf woman, she felt a sense of comfort and familiarity with the idea.

"I felt safe that it's a UAE-based draw," Jawaher said. Participating online appealed to her, and she took the leap of faith purchased two tickets from her hard-earned money.

She had been participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotions for a year, eagerly hoping for a stroke of good fortune. On December 20, 2023, during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary, Jawaher took a chance and bought two tickets online for the Millennium Millionaire Series 446 and 447. And it was the series 447 with ticket number 3174, which got her the luck.

The anticipation of the draw had been building up, and her life took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, January 17. She cried joyfully for an hour when she was informed of the windfall.

One of Jawaher's long-held dreams was to buy a house for her family and bring happiness to their lives. Winning the million-dollar prize meant she could make that dream a reality. Her joy was immeasurable, and she considered this victory the most incredible gift life could offer.

