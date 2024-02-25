UAE: Pharmacist who cares for cancer patients, children of determination wins Dh1-million Hope Maker award

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 8:03 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 8:20 PM

An Iraqi pharmacist who cares for hundreds of youngsters with cancer and children of determination was crowned the winner of the most prestigious award for philanthropy in Dubai on Sunday - she won the Dh1 million Hope Maker award. Though Tala Al Khalil won the main title, three other finalists were awarded Dh1 million each, too, to continue their humanitarian work.

Tala received the highest number of votes during a glittering ceremony held at Coca Cola Arena in front of a crowd of over 12,000 people.

She began her journey as a Hope Maker in 2015, when she started receiving young cancer patients in a special ‘caravan’ at the Basra Children’s Hospital to help them overcome challenges.

The remaining three finalists - an amputee who brought together several others like him to form a world class football team, a YouTuber who uses his channel for good and a childless woman who adopted 34 young girls - were all awarded the Dh1 million as well.

All four finalists were recognised as Arab Hope Makers by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The event kicked off with a video depicting the sights and stories of hope from Gaza.

The 4th season of the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab region celebrating philanthropists was attended by government officials, celebrities and other dignitaries.

The ceremony also saw the participation of several Arab celebrities, including Ahlam, Hussain Al Jassmi and Assala, among others.

