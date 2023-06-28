Dubai desert adventure named No. 1 bucket list activity among world's best experiences

Community members exchange information about various discounts and share experiences, tips, and recommendations on how to make the most of their money
Dubai's desert adventure is the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.
The Dubai Media Office said that Tripadvisor ranked Dubai's desert adventure as the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences.
"Tripadvisor ranks Dubai's desert adventure as the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences, offering adventure-seeking travelers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes. This thrilling escapade combines dune-bashing, quad biking, camel rides, sandboarding, stargazing, and a delectable traditional Arabian barbecue, guaranteeing an unforgettable journey in the heart of the desert," it said in a tweet.
