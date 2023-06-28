Dubai desert adventure named No. 1 bucket list activity among world's best experiences

It offers adventure-seeking travellers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes

by James Jose Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 9:16 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 10:02 PM

Dubai's desert adventure is the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

"Tripadvisor ranks Dubai's desert adventure as the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences, offering adventure-seeking travelers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes. This thrilling escapade combines dune-bashing, quad biking, camel rides, sandboarding, stargazing, and a delectable traditional Arabian barbecue, guaranteeing an unforgettable journey in the heart of the desert," it said in a tweet.

