Dubai voted among top 3 summer destinations for US travellers

Americans chose the emirate ahead of Istanbul, Antalya, Palm Beach, Hong Kong and the Bahamas

Dubai’s popularity as a summer destination is growing as the emirate has been rated among the top three most popular destinations for US travellers.

According to a survey released by Germany’s global hotel and accommodation search platform Trivago, Dubai has been ranked the 3rd destination where the US travellers will be heading to this summer, after Honolulu and Tokyo.

The survey found that more Americans will be flying down to Dubai to spend the summer than Istanbul, Lahaina (US), Antalya, Palm Beach (Aruba), Hong Kong, Belek (Turkiye), and Paradise Island City (Bahamas). The survey was conducted online and ran from March 13-17, 2023, polling a sample of 2,000 US adults aged 18+ going on vacation in the following twelve months.

Strong rebound

The travel and tourism sector in Dubai has strongly rebounded after the coronavirus, reaching close to its pre-pandemic level.

According to Dubai Economy and Tourism’s latest data, there were 6.02 million international visitors during January-April 2023 as compared to 5.10 million in the same period last year and 6.26 million in 2019.

Around seven per cent of international visitors in the first four months were Americans, the Dubai Tourism data showed, reflecting the diversification of the number of tourists visiting the emirate.

According to Trivago, the prices of lodging have risen by 23.6 per cent in the last two years but this will not deter US consumers as the majority – 77 per cent — plan to dip into savings this year to travel.

“Despite a looming recession and the rising cost of goods, US consumers are still planning to travel this year,” it said.

