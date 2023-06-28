Dubai voted among top 3 summer destinations for US travellers

Here's how he was scammed — serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant when using online platforms
Dubai’s popularity as a summer destination is growing as the emirate has been rated among the top three most popular destinations for US travellers.
According to a survey released by Germany’s global hotel and accommodation search platform Trivago, Dubai has been ranked the 3rd destination where the US travellers will be heading to this summer, after Honolulu and Tokyo.
The survey found that more Americans will be flying down to Dubai to spend the summer than Istanbul, Lahaina (US), Antalya, Palm Beach (Aruba), Hong Kong, Belek (Turkiye), and Paradise Island City (Bahamas). The survey was conducted online and ran from March 13-17, 2023, polling a sample of 2,000 US adults aged 18+ going on vacation in the following twelve months.
The travel and tourism sector in Dubai has strongly rebounded after the coronavirus, reaching close to its pre-pandemic level.
According to Dubai Economy and Tourism’s latest data, there were 6.02 million international visitors during January-April 2023 as compared to 5.10 million in the same period last year and 6.26 million in 2019.
Around seven per cent of international visitors in the first four months were Americans, the Dubai Tourism data showed, reflecting the diversification of the number of tourists visiting the emirate.
According to Trivago, the prices of lodging have risen by 23.6 per cent in the last two years but this will not deter US consumers as the majority – 77 per cent — plan to dip into savings this year to travel.
“Despite a looming recession and the rising cost of goods, US consumers are still planning to travel this year,” it said.
ALSO READ:
Here's how he was scammed — serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant when using online platforms
Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness
It was part of the 'Eid Joy' initiative organised by Al Ain's Traffic and Patrol Department
The pioneering project is the first of its kind in the Arab world
Individuals can specify the type of sacrifice, weight, preferred cut and get it delivered
The authority also reported a second accident on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai
Marking cancer survivors month, event served as platform to celebrate extraordinary journeys of survivors, who shared their inspiring stories, offering hope
Authorities have also sought to provide children of inmates with basic necessities, including adequate food and drink and periodic medical examinations