Dubai: Danube Group donates Dh5 million to ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign

Rizwan Sajan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 5:11 PM

Danube Group on Wednesday announced a Dh5 million contribution in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities, as a practical example of Ramadan values of compassion and charity, as well as those of giving and solidarity.

Danube Group’s contribution adds to those made by individuals, institutions, businesses and charity associations to support the campaign, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a key contributor to resolving challenges around the world.

Millions in donations have poured in less than a week since the UAE's Ramadan drive 'One Billion Meals' began — and organisers say the campaign has already reached 25 per cent of its target, a 'testament to the generosity of the community'.

“With the launch of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the UAE continues to lead global humanitarian efforts, becoming a hub of innovation in this field thanks to its wide experience and the effectiveness with which it runs these efforts,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

Some other major companies such as Azizi Developments, LuLu Group, Tristar Group and others have also contributed towards the campaign.

