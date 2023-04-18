Dubai-based mountaineer becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Annapurna

She was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the peak of the 10th highest mountain in the world

Photo: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 1:47 PM

Naila Kiani has become the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world.

The Dubai-based banker is an experienced mountaineer, and no stranger to setting world records. In 2021, she was the first Pakistani female mountaineer to climb the world’s 13th highest peak, Gasherbrum-II. A year later, she and fellow Pakistani mountaineer, Samina Baig, reached the top of K2 - the second highest mountain in the world.

In her expedition to scale the 8,091-metre tall Annapurna, she was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, 21, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb the mountain.

Dawn News reported that the director of travel agency Seven Summit Treks confirmed that six people had reached the summit: Arjun Vajpai from India; and Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa, Tashi Sherpa, and Lakpa Sherpa from Nepal.

Kiani went viral back in 2018, when she and her husband got married at the base camp of K2. Meanwhile, Kashif also holds the title of being the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to scale Mt. Everest at the age of 19.

ALSO READ: