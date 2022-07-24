First Pakistani women mountaineers to scale K2 receive congratulations from officials

The mountain has one of the deadliest records for climbers

Samina Baig. Photo by AP

By Agencies Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 9:01 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 9:58 PM

Two Pakistani women Samina Baig and Naila Kiani were hailed for scaling the world's second highest mountain, K2.

More than 100 climbers reached the summit of the 8,611-metre K2 in a single day, including Baig and Kiani.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dr. Rubaba; Parliamentary Secretary, Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, and Balochistan Awami Party central leader Mir Ataullah Khan Buledi said it was a matter of prestige not only for the nation but also for every woman in the world that two courageous and brave Pakistani women climbed K2, according to APP.

"Samina Baig and Naila Kiani have proved that Pakistani women are no less than the women of developed countries. A new record has been set which has made the entire nation proud."

"We congratulate the two Pakistani women mountaineers on behalf of the people of Balochistan," they said.

Samina Baig, a 32-year-old from a remote northern village in Pakistan, was the first to hoist her country's green and white flag atop the peak of K2, reported AP.

K2, on the Chinese-Pakistani border in the Karakorum Range, has one of the deadliest records, with most climbers dying on the descent, where the slightest mistake can trigger an avalanche and become fatal. Only a few hundred have successfully reached its summit. In contrast, Mount Everest has been summited more than 9,000 times.

