Dubai announces extension of remote work, learning for second day amid unstable weather

Dubai has extended the remote working period for govt employees as well as private school students amid escalating unstable weather conditions in the country.

All federal entities and private schools will operate remotely on Wednesday, April 17. This also applies to nurseries and universities in the emirate, as per an announcement by the KHDA.

Private sector institutions have also been encouraged to implement the remote work system tomorrow and take necessary measures to ensure safety for all.

The move comes after Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan had directed work-from-home for all federal workers and private school students in the emirate on Tuesday, April 15, after weather warnings from Monday.

Earlier, the UAE announced remote work for all government employees on Tuesday, April 16. Public schools have been directed to observe distance learning on both April 16 and 17.

