Dubai: Couples rescued as heavy rains flood resort during staycation

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 4:54 PM

Two Russian couples faced a precarious situation during their staycation at Domes at Hatta resort as heavy rains flooded the resort's homestead.

The group of four friends, all residents of the UAE, were enjoying their getaway when the risky situation befell upon them. Since their arrival on the previous day, the group had been experiencing pleasant weather.

However, as the clock struck 11am on Tuesday, the rain intensified, catching them off guard. ”It was raining since midnight, but it was fine until 11am. Then the rain started getting stronger and stronger. The forecast was unpredictable before this, so it was really hard to tell if it would be accurate or not," said Maria, one of the people from the group.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The forecast certainly turned out to be accurate, as the couples shared videos with Khaleej Times, showing how the water quickly flooded the resort, accumulating in a deluge that inundated the resort's garden and homestead by 11.43 am.

Maria mentioned that they were rescued by the staff at around 11.45am. "We just called reception and they immediately sent us a 4-wheel car to rescue all of us and all our bags," Maria acknowledged.

Thankfully, the quick action by resort staff prevented any potential dangers ensuring that the vacationing couples emerged unharmed from the unexpected situation.

Maria expressed her gratitude, stating, "Everything is fine now, we are almost home, due to the professionalism of the resort team."

Despite the unexpected turn of events, she expressed their fondness for the resort, saying, “We love it there! Would love to come back some time when the weather changes.”

ALSO READ: