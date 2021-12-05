Dubai: 43 winners share Dh1 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

One lucky winner gets 1kg gold

Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021

Forty-three participants shared the Dh1 million second prize at the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night. Each of them took home Dh23,256 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (7, 19, 33, 34, 38), according to Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Additionally, 1,978 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000. The winning Raffle IDs were 8559970, 8526632, 8461538, which belonged to Maria, Imran, and Riju, respectively.

Last night’s draw also saw one lucky winner take home a prize of 1kg of gold in a special one-off Golden Draw that was part of Mahzooz’s UAE National Day celebrations.

The lucky winner of the Golden Draw was Akshay, whose Raffle ID was 8626299.

The total prize money won on Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,992,300 and 1kg of gold.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate by registering on www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. It is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.