Dubai: 3 expats win Dh100,000 and 100gm of gold each in Mahzooz draw

Winners say they will use the money to surprise loved ones and donate to charity; 26 winners share second prize of Dh1,000,000.

File

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 11:10 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 11:21 AM

Three lucky winners unlocked golden opportunities by winning 100gm of gold as well as Dh100,000 each in last week’s Mahzooz Raffle Draw. The special gold prize was part of Mahzooz’s first birthday celebrations.

The three winners -- Nazish, Jagtar, and Shaikh -- expressed delight at their special gold and cash prizes.

Indian expat Shaikh, 46, says: “Saturday’s draw was so special because it marked Mahzooz’s 1st birthday. I didn’t expect to win Dh100,000. On top of that, the additional gold prize was the icing on the cake for me as it was unexpected. That’s a birthday to remember!

"My baby daughter turned one recently and my wife’s birthday is around the corner; now, we have this money to indulge ourselves with. I will break the news on my wife’s birthday and surprise my family.”

The father of three will splurge his money on a staycation for his family, a lavish birthday dinner for his wife and save the remainder. “This prize money is definitely going to make a difference to my savings. It’s a start to the brighter future I’ve been building towards.”

Also off to build a better future with his winnings is Jagtar, a 41-year-old driver from India.

“This gold prize is so lucky and feels like a sign that life is going to get better,” says the father of two. “I am going to use my Dh 100,000 to safeguard my children’s future and education. It’ll also help me clear some debts. Besides that, I’ll use the rest to sponsor communal meals for the underprivileged in my hometown.

“Mahzooz’s charitable aspect of donating bottles of water is one of the main reasons I participate in the draw."

The third winner, Nazish, too is eager to continue participating in Mahzooz. The 33-year-old Indian quantity survey engineer was watching the live draw show with his family when he won Dh100,000.

“The draws are quite interesting and engaging and I love watching them every week. I especially enjoy watching the CSR reports that show how Mahzooz contributes to the community through charitable initiatives and programmes,” he explained.

Nazish plans to use his winnings towards the purchase of a brand-new car. “I have been planning to buy a new car and my winnings arrived at the right time. Thank you Mahzooz.”

The 53rd draw saw 26 winners share the Dh1,000,000 second prize, taking home Dh38,462 each. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs in the upcoming Grand Draw on December 4, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in both the Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.