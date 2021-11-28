Dubai: 26 lucky winners share latest Dh1 million Mahzooz draw prize

A special one-off prize of gold was also offered to three raffle winners, in celebration of the brand tuning one

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 12:08 PM

Twenty-six lucky participants will share the latest Dh1 million second prize in the 53rd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday.

The lucky winners took home Dh38,461 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 2, 22, 25, 34, 42. Additionally, 1,226 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 as well as 100gms of gold each as part of Mahzooz’s first birthday celebrations. The winning raffle IDs were 8348072, 8149949, 8347473, which belonged to Nazish, Jagtar, and Shaikh, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was AED 1,729,100.

“Our customers lie at the heart of all that we do at Mahzooz. We’re always innovating and thinking of fresh ways to add value to their lives. This is why we celebrated the special occasion of our first birthday by giving an additional prize of 100gm of gold to each winner of the raffle draw,” said Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

"It’s our way of expressing our appreciation for our customers who have trusted us to make their dreams come true," he added.

The top prize of Dh10 million is yet to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this Saturday, December 4, at 9pm UAE time.

Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw; plus, participants will now also receive an automatic entry into the raffle draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.