Dubai: 32 winners share over Dh1.8 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

Top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs

Photo: Facebook

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 9:55 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 10:05 AM

Thirty-two participants shared the Dh1-million second prize at the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night. Each of them took home Dh31,250 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (5, 14, 25, 30, 38), according to Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Additionally, 1,465 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

For the Raffle Draw, the winning IDs were 8131197, 8079408, and 8122674, which belonged to Suzane, Charbel, and Vidya, respectively. Each of them got Dh100,000.

The total prize money won in Saturday’s draw was Dh1,812,750. The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this Saturday, November 27, at 9pm.

ALSO READ:

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate by registering on www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. It is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.