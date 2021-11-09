Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

Every food parcel contained essential food ingredients enough for each beneficiary to prepare meals for one month.
UAE21 hours ago
A 50-year-old Filipino has won a whopping Dh10 million at Dubai’s Mahzooz draw.
It was a dream come true for Fujairah resident Paterio, who works at an oil and gas firm.
The father of two, who has been living in Fujairah for three years, has not been able to see his family for over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
His sons are 23 and 18 years old.
The windfall has come to Paterio at a much-needed time as his 18-year-old son is a person of determination and has been suffering from cerebral palsy. The expat will now use his winnings to get a crucial operation done for his child, so he can be fed through his stomach and not through uncomfortable nasal tubes that have been attached to the youngster since childhood.
Mahzooz introduced a new game design last month to increase participants' odds of winning. Its weekly live draw now offers a Dh10 million grand draw and a Dh300,000 raffle draw.
The new grand draw requires participants to select only five out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million. Moreover, all participants will be automatically entered into the brand-new weekly raffle draw of Dh300,000, where three guaranteed winners will take home Dh100,000 each.
