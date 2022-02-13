Dubai: 20 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

Total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,652,100

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 2:28 PM

Twenty lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 64rd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The winners took home Dh50,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 17, 21, 30, 35, 36.

Additionally, 1,006 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 11177008, 11286768, 11207410, which belonged to Venkatesan, Ashif, and Ronald, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,652,100.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday February 19, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.