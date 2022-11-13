Dubai: 159,000 surgeries were conducted in 2021

It happened around 6.38pm near the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in the direction of Dubai
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has revealed that 159,000 surgeries were conducted in the emirate in 2021, as per the authority's annual statistics report.
According to the report, Dubai has 52 hospitals across the private and public health sector, and a bed-capacity of 6,400. There are over 50,000 healthcare professionals in the city, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and technicians.
Khalid Al Jallaf, Director of Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said the report reflects the size and the exponential growth of the health sector in the emirate and its ability to keep pace with future developments.
He said the report provides data that is beneficial for planning the future of the health sector in terms of capacity building – both for medical facilities such as hospitals and health centres, as well as for capacity building in terms of human resources and specialisations required.
He said the in-depth report has been prepared by experts and can be used as a tool by healthcare professionals, planners and academicians to plan strategies in the future.
