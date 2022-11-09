Dubai: Experts discuss challenges faced by hospitals around the world at conference

A conference that will discuss solutions to overcome global health challenges and look at new prospects for cooperation among all participants opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

The International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress, under the theme Global Learnings, Local Actions: Sustainable Healthcare, features over 30 plenary and parallel sessions, more than 150 renowned speakers, 150 poster presentations and over 13 industry exhibitors.

Highlighting the capabilities of Dubai and the UAE, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said that organising and hosting such a conference reflects the country's potential as an international hub for healthcare services.

“The conference presents an important opportunity for participants and decision-makers to discuss solutions to overcome health challenges and in particular, to discuss sustainability in healthcare. It poses an important opportunity to share experiences and expertise, strengthen relationships, and discuss new prospects for cooperation among all participants,” he added.

Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF, underlined the critical need for sustainable healthcare. “Climate change is already impacting human health and is increasingly recognised as the greatest threat to our future health. Hospitals and health systems are on the frontline when it comes to responding to its consequences,”

“We understand the impact. But we need to raise awareness and act now, to manage our health systems in more sustainable ways,” he added.

Deborah J. Bowen, President of IHF; President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Executives, stated: “When we come together in Dubai, our conversation will focus on driving solutions and extending the reach and impact of our work into the future."

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of Index Holding and IHF Special Adviser to the Middle East Region, said, “By organising the 45th World Hospital Congress, we are committed to providing the right environment for individuals and companies to thrive and connect while fostering long-term relationships among participants.”

The first day highlighted many important topics that discuss the latest global developments related to healthcare challenges faced by hospitals around the world, better application practices, innovations, smart solutions, and digital technology in the health sector, in addition to methods in providing sustainable health services to members of society and ensuring the service continuity during and after a crisis.

