Dubai: 13 winners take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

The grand prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 1:05 PM

Ten lucky winners shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 55th weekly live Mahzooz grand draw, which took place on Saturday night.

The winners took home Dh100,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 2, 5, 19, 44, 48.

Additionally, 1,015 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The raffle draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000.

The winning raffle IDs were 8781942, 8768744 and 8824504, which belonged to Mahendiran, Abdelrehem and Jocelyn, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,655,250.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, December 18, at 9pm.