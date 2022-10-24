Diwali in Dubai: From digital rangoli competitions to live entertainment, here's what's on offer this week

The final week of the festival will offer grand prizes, Bollywood performances every night, and even a performance by famed comedian Zakir Khan

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:57 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:59 PM

This Diwali, residents and tourists in Dubai are in for a real treat. The city is alive this year with opportunities to win big, the very best retail offers, colourful Diwali bazaars, spectacular live entertainment, fireworks and much more.

During the final week of the festival, don’t miss the last chance to win gold and celebrate with the Dubai Jewellery Group and the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, and laugh the night away with Zakir Khan’s show. Experience dazzling Diwali festivities and bazaars at City Centre Deira and Burjuman Mall, while Global Village is going all out this Diwali in Dubai, with fireworks, Bollywood performances, and much more. And that’s not all: shoppers can win the jaw-dropping grand prize of a Suzuki Baleno 2023 at City Centre Al Shindagha.

Go for the gold

Celebrate Diwali in the City of Gold with Dubai Jewellery Group, with 50 per cent off select diamond jewellery collections and up to 50 per cent off making-charges for select jewellery. Purchase gold, diamond, pearl or precious jewellery for Dh 500 or more at participating outlets to earn entry into a raffle to win shopping vouchers worth Dh 5000 each.

There’s a total of Dh 150,000 in jewellery vouchers to be given away to 30 winners; those wishing to find out more on the deals and participating stores can visit www.dubaicityofgold.com.

Until October 28, 20 lucky winners will take home 24 carat gold coins valued up to Dh 100,000 in total. Shop for Dh 200 at Arabian Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Al Quoz Mall, Central Mall, Times Square Centre, Bay Avenue, Al Khail Gate and Al Bustan Centre to get a raffle ticket for the chance to win a gold coin worth Dh 5000. The raffle draw will take place at 6PM on October 29 in Arabian Centre.

Residents can also join celebrations at City Centre Deira as the mall brings in Diwali with vibrant dance and drum performances, a Bollywood Zumba workshop, and many more fun activities. Until October 30, visitors can get henna tattoos, participate in a unique digital Rangoli competition, and take full advantage of the fantastic retail offers. Shoppers spending over Dh 300 can even enter a daily draw to win a gold coin worth more than Dh 1,000.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, shoppers can have a blast this Diwali with great prizes, unmissable offers and fabulous entertainment. Until October 28, shoppers who spend Dh 300 and above have a chance to be one of 10 lucky winners taking home a gold bar weighing 50 grams.

Representing the electric atmosphere of Diwali, BurJuman has curated a line-up of activities and offers to make the festival of lights memorable, running until October 30. Visitors can shop at the special Diwali Bazaar on level 3 of the mall, with pop up kiosks offering authentic clothing, accessories, decor, and of course, the delectable sweet and savoury Diwali treats. The weekend lights up the mall with mini-fashion shows, makeup masterclasses, spot prizes, as well as live entertainment.

At City Centre Al Shindagha the festival of lights brings the chance for one very lucky shopper to win a grand prize, a Suzuki Baleno, 2023 model. Share members spending over Dh 200 at City Centre Al Shindagha have the opportunity to enter the draw until October 28. The mall will also host traditional Indian dance performances until October 26, sure to make this Diwali in Dubai a memorable one.

Global Village is opening on October 25 and celebrating Diwali with fantastic Bollywood shows every night, plus authentic arts, crafts, and performances at the magnificent India pavilion. Tickets to Global Village are only at Dh 18 when booking from the website. Visitors can enjoy delicious and versatile Indian flavours at the Indian Chaat Bazaar, Indian restaurants, and more. Dazzling musical fireworks on October 25 and 28 are the perfect opportunity to make memories with friends and family during the festival of lights.

Zakir Khan, one of India’s funniest, most talented and sought after comedians, and currently on his ‘Tathastu’ world tour, will be performing in Dubai this Diwali, at The Agenda. The show starts at 8.30PM, on October 28 with tickets starting at just Dh 95. This performance is not one to be missed.

ALSO READ: