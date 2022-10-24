Diwali in UAE: Residents take a day off, gear up to celebrate this evening

This is the first year since the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, with families resuming gatherings in full swing

KT File

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 3:23 PM

Many Indian residents in the UAE have taken a day off for Diwali on Monday, as the large number of the Indian expat population in the country gear up to celebrate the festival of lights this evening.

It’s worth noting that this is the first year when most of the Covid-19 curbs in the country have been lifted, and residents are once again celebrating Diwali on a large scale with regular meet-and-greets that have now resumed.

People are getting ready for the special evening prayers, including the Lakshmi Puja, performed to honour the goddess of wealth and abundance. Children and adults will be making rangolis and lighting up their homes with Diwali lights, earthen lamps, and colourful lanterns.

KT File

Sai Talwalkar, co-founder of the handcrafted store the Marigold Story), says, “I took a day off from work to be at my child’s school this morning. My child studies in an IB school, so they didn’t have a day off. A few other Indian mums like me had also come to the school where children from different nationalities did colourful craft work on the occasion of Diwali.

We told them stories about the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness, explaining the backstory behind the festival. Back home, Diwali meant the getting together of extended family and friends; but here, even as we live in nuclear families, it’s important that we find some time for our children from our busy schedules, particularly on special occasions like these.

She adds, “I also took the day off to prepare for the evening get together as l will be hosting quite a few friends. Needless to say, food is an integral part of any celebration. Any festival is a time that one would typically like to spend with their family and friends. This downtime around festivals helps us to bond as a family and community.”

KT File

Springs resident Arijit Nandi, who is a banker, notes, “I have to travel a lot for work. But I made sure that this Diwali I take some time out for my family. So, while I may have to respond to emails and take a few work calls, I am trying to make the most of the day by spending time with my family as much as I can.

I went out with my wife for a nice breakfast, and I am also helping her to decorate the house and prepare the diyas that we’ll be lighting as a family this evening. We are also expecting some guests tonight.”

He adds, “When my son returns from school, we may light a few candles together at dusk. I definitely want my son to know about the significance of Diwali, as a festival and as a tradition, especially as he is growing up outside India. My six-year-old son loves stories, especially about demons and villains, and I can see him immersing himself in the morals of them. So spending quality time with him this Diwali is high on the agenda today.”

KT File

Expats have been visiting Diwali markets that have sprung up at different locations in the city, shopping for unique handicrafts, silverware, Diwali decorative items and colourful Indian costumes, as well as various Indian snacks and drinks.

Amrita Pratihast, who runs an event management company in Dubai, says, “The festival teaches us about togetherness and love among all. My Diwali celebration begins with painting and cleaning our house and decorating it with lights, and for this I obviously had to take time off from work. Otherwise, it becomes impossible to manage everything and I can’t fully focus on anything. I go for festival clothes shopping for the entire family and some new ones for the orphanage that we visit every year, which is customary for us, especially during Diwali.”

Photo by Heminder

She adds, “Today, I am making a beautiful Rangoli outside the main door. I will also keep earthen lamps on the roofs, and in the evening, I will dress up in an Indian dress called a saree for the evening puja. This festival of lights is my favourite as this is the time for family homecoming, and I look forward to it with great joy every year.”

Some people also take time out to visit places of worship in the emirate.

Lakes resident Heminder Kochar says, “We go to the Gurudwara in Dubai on every Diwali. We also do a ‘paath’ (prayer) on this day which is very special, and I have prepared some traditional delicacies like besan laddoo and barfi. This is alongside regular activities like buying and wearing new clothes, and illuminating the interior and exterior of our home with diyas and rangoli, which like most others, we also maintain.

I try to involve my children in these activities as well, and doing them together as a family gives us immense joy. Then, in the evening, we go to each other’s houses with sweet boxes and gifts, which is typically a part of Diwali celebrations.”

ALSO READ: