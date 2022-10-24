UAE Leaders wish the Indian community on Diwali

The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
Indians across the globe are celebrating Diwali on Monday. Expats in UAE are lighting their homes with bright, colourful lights, earthen lamps and candles to mark the Hindu festival, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
On this festive occasion, UAE leaders extended their warm greetings to the Indian community and wished them happiness.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter and wrote: "On the behalf of the people of the UAE, we congratulate all those who celebrate Diwali. Wishing them a happy festival."
Extending his greetings to everyone celebrating the festival of light, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wrote in Hindi and wished everyone "happiness, joy, peace and health."
He also wrote: "Wishing the friendly people of India a very prosperous Diwali."
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also wished everyone on the occasion. He wrote: "To everyone celebrating Diwali worldwide, Dubai wishes you a happy Diwali. May this occasion bring joy and happiness to all of you."
This is the first time after Covid-19 that the residents of Dubai are celebrating Diwali at a grand scale, with the participation of different government and corporate bodies.
The 10-day-long festivities include live cultural programmes, major firework displays, a chance to win rent-free apartment for a period of one year and raffle draws where 10 lucky shoppers will win 50 grams of gold.
Also on the cards are a wide range of festivities which will take place across the emirate. From authentic festival cuisine to spectacular live entertainment to incredible fireworks and tempting promotions, and retail offers, residents and visitors can take part in the city-wide celebrations until October 28.
