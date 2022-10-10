Diwali in Dubai: Watch fireworks, win gold bars and rent-free apartment

Indian Consulate joins hands with Dubai government authorities, corporate bodies for the 10-day-long celebration

Cultural performances at the announcement of Diwali in Dubai celebrations on Monday. — Supplied photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 9:48 PM

This is the first time after Covid-19 that the residents of Dubai will celebrate Diwali in a grand scale, with the participation of different government and corporate bodies.

The 10-day-long festivities include live cultural programmes, major firework displays, a chance to win rent-free apartment for a period of one year and raffle draws where 10 lucky shoppers will win 50 grams of gold.

The details of the mega celebration were revealed by the Consul-General of India and officials from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism at Al Seef Heritage area on Monday.

Mohammed Feras, director, Retail Registration, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “We are delighted to be working with the Consulate-General of India for this year’s Diwali in Dubai celebrations, which mark our city’s diversity. This year’s Diwali in Dubai calendar is packed with fantastic offers, raffle draws, spectacular live entertainment, fireworks and captivating events taking place throughout the emirate until October 28.”

Giving an overview of all the festivities, he added: “A variety of events will be taking place at different shopping malls and locations, including the Festival Plaza, City Centre Deira, Bur Juman Mall, Oasis Mall and Dubai Festival City to name a few. At City Centres, there will be performances, workshops and rangoli competitions from October 14. Customers spending Dh300 and above will have a chance to win gold coins. In Bur Juman, there will be live entertainment, a bazaar, fashion shows and more.”

Additionally, a chance to win a rent-free one-bedroom apartment for a period of one year is also up for grabs. “In terms of fireworks, we have the real highlight and record-breaking water and light imagine show at the Festival City. It is synchronized with the spectacular fireworks display at the Dubai Festival City Mall on October 23 at 8.30pm. In addition, when you spend Dh300 or more, you can enter the draw to become one of the 10 lucky shoppers who will win a gold bar weighing 50 grams.

“There are also many live shows and concerts taking place, including The Coke studio by Javed Ali. We also have comedy talents. Global Village will be opening its gates to celebrate the Diwali spirit with a variety of Bollywood shows and performances. And you can also join the festivities at the big Diwali Mela, which offers a first of its kind carnival experience,” Feras added.

Furthermore, there will be Diwali markets where visitors can shop for unique handicrafts, silver wares, Diwali-specific decorative items and colourful Indian outfits along with several Indian snacks and beverages.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, highlighted that the momentum post Covid has picked up to a great extent and festivals have already started to see bigger audiences.

Explaining how technology can take celebrations like Diwali to a wider audience across the world, Dr Puri said: “I was at Gitex today and I've been interacting with all these companies who were using AR and metaverse. In the start-up eco system we are seeing huge amount of traction with Indian companies. Many of them are going to be adding a lot of colours to the Diwali festival.”

Dr Puri added: “Social interactions are being transformed using technology. So, what I'm seeing is that these companies are looking at the experiences that can enrich an individual and when it comes to the festival of Diwali, there is truly no comparison. It's really a true celebration for all your senses… the best of the food, the best of lighting, the best of shopping experiences and the sounds. So, I think bringing all these together using technology will enable people who are not present in Dubai to engage with the experience of Diwali.”