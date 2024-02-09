Dh59 flight ticket: Abu Dhabi airport gets a new name, airlines launch special offers

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 3:28 PM

The Abu Dhabi International Airport has been officially renamed Zayed International Airport, and airlines have launched limited-period special offers, including ticket fares for less than Dh60, to mark the occasion.

The changing of name, announced in October last year, has been done following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The naming of the airport follows the opening of Terminal A in November 2023. The state-of-the-art Terminal A ranks among the largest airport terminals in the world. It can host 45 million passengers annually and accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time, thereby strengthening the aviation sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

Etihad Airways celebrates

To celebrate the historic occasion, Etihad Airways has launched a special offer for guests departing from Abu Dhabi to select destinations.

“We take immense pride in our home, Abu Dhabi, which is the perfect hub from which to explore the world. We’re forever grateful to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and proudly join in these celebrations as our home airport is renamed in his honour,” Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer, Etihad Airways, said.

The limited-time offer is available between February 9 and 14 for guests travelling between February 19 and June 15, 2024. Guests travelling to Bangkok can book special fares starting at Dh2,490 in Economy Class and Dh7,990 in Business Class. Guests can jet off to Osaka for Dh4,490 and Dh14,990 in Economy and Business respectively.

Etihad will launch flights to its new destination Boston, from March 31, meaning guests can be among the first to fly to the popular US city and enjoy its rich cultural vibes at fantastic sale fares starting from Dh3,490.

Those wishing to tour Europe can book to Copenhagen, Munich, and Lisbon with fares starting at Dh2,490 in Economy and Dh11,990 in Business.

Over the celebratory weekend, guests will be warmly welcomed at the airport, with gifts, special activities, and live entertainment.

The Terminal provides dedicated check-in desks for Etihad’s Economy guests including special areas for families, as well as exclusive areas for guests travelling in Business and First to enjoy a fast-tracked, premium experience. Additional state-of-the-art biometric self-bag drop facilities are available for all guests wishing to take advantage of a speedier check-in.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces offer

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is commemorating operations at the newly renamed airport with a flash 20 per cent sale on tickets with fares starting from Dh59. The promotion, however, is applicable for bookings made today (February 9), with travel dates to destinations available until June 30, 2024.

The selected routes include Alexandria, Ankara, Aqaba, Bishkek, Cairo, Dammam, Kutaisi, Kuwait, Larnaca, Muscat, Medina, Samarkand, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan, and Yerevan among others.

