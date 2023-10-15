Dh50,000 fine: 4 recruitment agencies in UAE shut down for operating without licence

Temporary accommodation has been provided for the workers at the violating establishments

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 1:35 PM

Four domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE have been sealed shut, and their owners fined Dh50,000 for operating without a licence.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has referred the four Al Ain-based agencies to the public prosecution. The Department of Economic Development has placed ‘closure’ signs on their doors.

“A temporary accommodation has been provided for the domestic workers at the violating establishments,” the ministry said. The workers have agreed to be transferred to MoHRE-approved domestic worker recruitment establishments.

The agencies were caught two weeks back during an inspection campaign conducted by the ministry in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security and the Department of Economic Development in the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain branch.

With these four, the MoHRE has penalised a total of 45 recruitment establishments and domestic worker agencies from 2022 to date for operating without licences.

In December last year, a federal law regulating the employment of domestic workers was implemented. Emiratis and expats must only deal only with MoHRE-approved domestic worker recruitment agencies, which can be found on the ministry’s website.

The ministry warned residents against dealing with unlicensed establishments, asking them to report illegal agencies via 600590000.

“The MoHRE implements joint inspection campaigns, relying on proactive monitoring, reports from members of the community, and regular visits to ensure that recruitment activity is carried out exclusively by authorised domestic worker recruitment agencies,” the MoHRE said.

The ministry recently revoked the licenses of two domestic worker recruitment agencies Shamma Al Mahairi Domestic Workers Services Centre in Dubai and Al Barq Domestic Workers Services Centre LLC in Ajman — for failing to comply with rules.

