UAE revokes licences of 2 domestic worker recruitment agencies

Two domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE have lost their licences for failing to comply with the law governing hiring domestic helps. The two agencies are Shamma Al Mahairi Domestic Workers Services Centre in Dubai and Al Barq Domestic Workers Services Centre L.L.C in Ajman.
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said: “These offices were found to have committed … legal violations, which required revoking their licences and asking their owners to settle the status of their workers, fulfil their obligations towards both workers and domestic workers’ employers, and pay any fines that were due until the date of licence cancellation.”
The ministry has also notified relevant local authorities to take the necessary legal action against these agencies.
