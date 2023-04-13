UAE: Paying salaries of 14 categories of domestic workers via WPS optional

Employers can benefit from the advantages of the WPS by registering in the system and contracting with an authorised bank or exchange house

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 4:04 PM

Registering domestic workers in the Wages Protection System (WPS) is optional for 14 professions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced.

Starting April 1, the salaries of five professions under the domestic worker category — private agricultural engineer, personal public relations officer (PRO), personal healthcare provider, private tutor, and private trainer — are required to be transferred via the WPS.

Employers can decide whether to register these domestic workers in the WPS:

Housemaid Sailor Security guard Household shepherd Household horse groomer Household falcon trainer Tamer Physical labour worker Housekeeper Cook Nanny/babysitter Farmer Gardener Personal driver

Mohre called on employers to expedite the registration of targeted domestic workers in the WPS.

“The WPS provides innovative solutions that enable employers to pay wages in the easiest and most convenient way, document the payment of wages, and enhance electronic safety in the disbursement process. This contributes to the stability of the contractual relationship, while also keeping the ministry constantly informed with data related to wages and reducing labour disputes related to wages, as well as providing a safe work environment for domestic workers,” the ministry said.

Employers can benefit from the advantages of the WPS by registering in the system and contracting with a financial institution (banks or exchangers) authorised by the Central Bank of the UAE to provide the service.

Employees who have filed labour disputes related to wages, have been reported absent as per an absconding report, are on unpaid leave (given supporting documents are duly submitted to MoHRE), and are within their first 30 days from the due date of the wage, are excluded from the WPS.

