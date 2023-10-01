Dh400 fine in UAE: Police issue warning about not allowing vehicles to overtake

UAE Vice-President draws parallels between Dubai and Shanghai as he congratulates China on its National Day
Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday issued a reminder and warning to motorists, urging them to follow traffic rules to maintain safety on the road.
In particular, the authority has urged drivers to prevent accidents by not disturbing vehicles on highways by sticking close to them, honking unnecessarily, or by using high beams, which can cause other motorists to lose focus, causing accidents.
Motorists must drive in the right lane when driving at slow speeds to maintain safety on the road. Not making way for vehicles that have right of way or from the left overtaking lane can result in a fine of Dh400, said the police.
The authority added that not leaving sufficient space between vehicles is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents. In Abu Dhabi, this violation can result in your car being impounded. The fee for releasing your car once it has been impounded is Dh5,000. The vehicle will be held until the fee is paid, as long as it is paid within three months, after which it will be auctioned off. The violation also comes with a fine of Dh400 and 4 black points.
