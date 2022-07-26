Dh3,000 fine for operating illegal taxi services in Abu Dhabi, police warn

Vehicles will be impounded for 30 days

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 3:45 PM

Motorists caught operating illegal taxi services in the capital will be fined Dh3,000 and have their vehicles impounded for 30 days, authorities have warned.

In the latest statement issued on its social media sites, Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers associated with illegal transportation of passengers and its negative effects on their security and safety.

The force urged drivers of private vehicles not to engage in passenger transport activity without permission from the competent authorities.

Police has called on the public to use the approved and licensed taxis that conform to international safety requirements and standards, and to cooperate in combating illegal transport, in order to preserve the safety of all.

Abu Dhabi Police had in recent years reported seizing thousands of private cars after their owners were found smuggling passengers from different roads in Abu Dhabi ferrying them to various areas.

The motorists were caught mostly by undercover officers when picking up or dropping off commuters across Abu Dhabi.

Police investigations suggested that most of the cars doing illegal taxi services are owned by individuals and sometimes the owners employ unlicensed drivers to operate the illegal service.

According to police, illegal transportation of passengers in private vehicles is considered a non-civilized phenomenon, which has negative social, economic and security impacts.

Colonel Mubarak Awad bin Mahirom, Director of the Transportation Security Department said Abu Dhabi Police in coordination with the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi have intensified inspection campaigns to crackdown on illegal taxis and to catch the offenders.

The penalty for illegally transporting passengers carries a fine of Dh3,000, loss of 24 traffic points and seizing the car for 30 days.

