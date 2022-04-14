Dubai: 52 fines issued over illegal taxi services around airport

Fines were issued in Dubai Airport Terminal 2

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 5:54 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 6:17 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued 52 fines in February this year for transporting passengers in unlicensed vehicles. The fines were issued in Dubai Airport Terminal 2, according to a top official.

Saeed Al Balushi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, RTA, explained that there are two types of illegal transportations.

“The first inspection operation was made during 19-28 February 2022 year, in conjunction with the General Department of Airports Security to monitor the activity of transporting passengers on unlicensed vehicles. It resulted in the issuance of 52 violations at the Dubai Airport Terminal 2,” said Saeed Al Balushi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“52 violations were issued comprising 41 violations for transporting passengers on unlicensed vehicles and 11 violations made at the airport. The practice of transporting passengers on unlicensed vehicles has two folds. The first relates to the use of unlicensed vehicles in lifting passengers with no social relationship between the driver and passengers, whereby the driver will earn a fee against the lifting of passengers within the emirate or to other emirates.

“The second practice relates to offering passenger transport service, whereby the lift service is promoted as though it is a public transport service either through face-to-face or via social media and various electronic platforms,” added Al Balushi.

ALSO READ:

In another inspection carried out last month, the RTA issued 1,047 violations to those who tried to evade paying public transport fares.

The RTA said it used big data and business intelligence applications to analyse violations, identify sites and timings.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com