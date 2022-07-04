Delma Street in Abu Dhabi renamed to honour Emirati cultural and business figure

Al Otaiba recognised for his contribution to the UAE capital's economy and cultural heritage

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 8:16 PM

Abu Dhabi's Delma Street was renamed Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street to honour the distinguished Emirati cultural and business figure.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said that Al Otaiba was recognised for his huge contribution to the UAE capital's economy and cultural heritage.

The street renaming followed directives from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and member of the Executive Council, inaugurated the Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street in Abu Dhabi after the renaming process.

The ceremony to inaugurate the street was attended by members of Al Otaiba's family and senior officials.

Al Otaiba, born in 1916 in the Al Dhahr neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi, started his career as a pearl trader and later traded commodities across the Arab region.

The Emirati also served in several government entities after the formation of the UAE in 1971, including as chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Industry and Commerce and as chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and became a respected poet.

