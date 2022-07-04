UAE: Beach in Abu Dhabi announces closure until 2023

Renovations planned include swimming pool, jogging track

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 2:20 PM

Al Bateen Ladies Beach has been temporarily closed from July 4 for redevelopment. The beach will be reopened in the second quarter of 2023, authorities have announced.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Monday unveiled its plans to redevelop the Al Bateen Ladies Beach with world-class public amenities to enhance its appeal as an ideal leisure and adventure destination for residents and visitors.

The project aligns with DMT's vision to increase recreational facilities and improve the quality of life in the emirate. Additionally, it aligns with the municipality's ongoing efforts to further improve the emirate's infrastructure in a manner that contributes to leisure, social engagement, and the community's growth by providing integrated recreational facilities and high-quality services.

The redevelopment of Al Bateen Ladies Beach covers more than 36,580 sqm and will feature a restaurant, cafes, a prayer room and a convenience store.

It will also include a 500-metre exercise loop/jogging track, an outdoor/indoor gym, a paddle court, a volleyball court and a swimming pool, showers facilities and changing rooms to provide resident ladies and tourists with unrivalled beach experiences in complete privacy.

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Acting Director General of Operational Affairs in DMT, said: “The project aims to develop the beach to become one of the best destinations in Abu Dhabi City for ladies, which offers them leisure activities with more privacy.

“The Al Bateen Ladies Beach will include amenities that will add to the beach experience for all residents and visitors. We are confident that the Al Bateen Ladies Beach will become popular with Abu Dhabi residents and visitors. We want the women of Abu Dhabi to access world-class facilities at the beach while having access to privacy.”

An integral element of the Al Bateen Ladies Beach redevelopment project comprises child-friendly park facilities with slides, trampolines, and swing ropes adhering to the highest standards in safety and quality.

Al Kaabi added: “As our community grows, we will continue developing exciting recreation opportunities to support an outstanding quality of life in Abu Dhabi for years to come.”

ALSO READ: