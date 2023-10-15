UAE: Police seize Dh14 million worth of drugs, bust international smuggling network

Through round-the-clock surveillance, the Anti-Narcotics force arrested 32 individuals who attempted to import narcotics for distribution and trade

by Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 2:40 PM

The Sharjah Police's anti-drug forces have thwarted an international criminal gang comprising 32 Asian and Arab nationals in an operation dubbed 'Unveiling the Curtain'. The gang attempted to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics and over a million psychotropic substances into the country. The estimated market value of the contraband was a staggering Dh14 million. This operation was conducted in collaboration with the security services of neighbouring countries.

Colonel Majid Al Assam, the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, disclosed that the Department received information from a source who alerted them to an international criminal network aiming to import narcotics for distribution and trade within the UAE. The gang used sophisticated techniques to execute their operation discreetly, avoiding detection.

He added that after confirming the information, the Sharjah Police's anti-narcotic units initiated a surveillance and investigation team. Through meticulous evidence collection and round-the-clock monitoring, the team arrested one group with 50kg of cannabis and 49 litres of liquid crystal.

Through interrogation, it was found that this group was receiving instructions from an overseas contact. Further investigation unveiled an extensive criminal network across multiple countries, with other groups operating similarly. A secret warehouse in a neighbouring emirate was the gang's headquarters for storing illegal substances. The Sharjah Police apprehended the remaining gang members, confiscating over one million and 170 thousand psychotropic pills.

The gang used two new methods to smuggle narcotic substances: first, they exploited the services of a customs clearance company to smuggle in illegal psychotropic substances. Secondly, they concealed liquid crystal narcotics within the bodies of vehicles entering the country.

However, their plans were thwarted by the police and resulted in the modification of some procedures in the customs clearance operations for goods in cooperation with the customs authorities in the country. This cooperative effort emphasises the efforts of concerned agencies in the country to combat narcotics and limit the spread of this scourge in the community.

The Director of the Narcotics Administration affirmed that Sharjah Police will continue to target individuals involved in drug trafficking proactively. The force remains vigilant, adopting the latest methods and techniques to combat organised crime.

The Sharjah Police urged community members, particularly young people, to assist in safeguarding society against drug infiltration by reporting suspicious cases and calling 8004654 or email dea@shjpolice.gov ae.

ALSO READ: