UAE: Man 'sells' luxury watch for Dh80,000, seizes money instead

A man seized Dh80,000 from a resident after claiming that he would sell him a luxury watch but refused to hand he watch to him. The accused has been instructed to return the amount.
The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court upheld an earlier ruling by the Civil Court of First Instance which asked the defendant to pay Dh5,000 in damages.
Official court documents state that the defendant had struck a deal to sell his luxury watch to the complainant via Snapchat.
The buyer said in his lawsuit that he has agreed to to buy the watch for Dh80,000. So, he transferred the amount to the seller's bank account and waited for him to delivr the watch.
However, the seller did not had the watch over to him, forcing the complainant to drag him to court. He also demanded Dh20,000 from the seller in material and moral damages.
After hearing from all parties, the civil appeals court judge maintained an earlier ruling by the first court which ordered the defendant to pay back the Dh80,000 he took from the complainant.
He was also told to pay him another Dh5,000 in compensation for the damages.
The defendant will also pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
