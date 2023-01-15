Dubai: Gang of six thieves fined Dh550,000, sentenced to prison for string of burglaries

The convicted will be deported after they serve their sentences

A gang of six Asians that broke into a villa and stole gold biscuits, precious watches and jewellery, has been convicted and sentenced to prison for a year by the Criminal Court of Dubai.

The court has also jointly fined them $152,118 (approximately Dh558,730). The gang will be deported after they serve their sentences.

Police records state that the case dates back to last August, when a European woman had filed a report stating that a theft had taken place in her house.

The victim said that she returned home to see that the back door was broken and immediately went to check her belongings. She then realised that gold biscuits worth $50,000 (Dh183,650) and a Rolex watch worth $10,000 (Dh36,730) were missing. Aside from that, she saw that her diamond and other jewellery were also missing.

A team of investigators collected inferences and arrested the gang while they were committing a similar crime in another area of the emirate. During interrogations, the accused confessed to carrying out the theft in Jumeirah.

The accused said that they would assign two people to monitor the homes and residents of villas. The others would then come in at the perfect time to commit the crime. They added that they would split the stolen items among them.

A policeman also stated in investigations, that while raiding the residence of the accused, they found several stolen items from thefts that had been reported across Dubai.

