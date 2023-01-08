UAE: Four arrested for series of vehicle thefts in Sharjah

Precious metal sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers reported double-digit growth in numbers
Four people have been arrested by Sharjah Police for carrying out a series of vehicle thefts in the emirate.
Colonel Hamid Saeed Al-Jallaf, Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, said that the department received several reports stating that a number of vehicles had been stolen from homes after the owners left their keys in them.
He said that the police immediately formed a team of criminal investigators who collected evidence and managed to identify three suspects. They were arrested one by one.
During the interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen four vehicles using the same modus operandi.
The Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department stated that, the three suspects admitted that they have a fourth partner who buys stolen vehicles and sells them without contracts that show transfer of ownership. All four were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Sharjah to complete the investigation.
The police managed to recover of all stolen vehicles to their owners.
Colonel Al-Jallaf called on vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicle is locked before leaving and that the key is not left inside for any reason. He also emphasised the need to park vehicles in safe places, so that thieves would not have the opportunity to steal them.
