Dubai: Man steals passport, phone; sentenced to 3 months in prison, to be deported

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court sentenced an Arab man to three months in prison, for stealing a passport, phone and the personal belongings of a man swimming at JBR beach. The man will be deported after he serves his sentence.
Last October, a man noticed that his bag with personal belongings was missing when he returned from a swim.
He continued that he attempted to search for his belongings in the nearby vicinity to no avail. So, he filed a complaint with the police.
According to the case file, a team of investigators collected inferences and reviewed CCTV footage of nearby areas. The thief was then identified by the police.
During investigations, the man confessed to the crime and said he sold the phone for Dh250 to a man of the same nationality. He added that he had discarded the rest of the victim's belongings in the trash.
