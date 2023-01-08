UAE: Man defrauded of Dh200,000 in bitcoin trading

Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
An Asian woman seized Dh200,000 from an Arab investor claiming to buy him digital currency. The Dubai Misdemeanour and Infractions Court convicted her and fined her Dh20,000, in addition to the amount she seized.
In 2021, an investor had reported that he had been defrauded by an Asian woman. He said that he met a woman who claimed to be selling Bitcoin, to whom he expressed interest in terms of investment.
The victim said that he went to the woman's office in International City and gave her Dh200,000 in exchange of Bitcoin.
He said that he kept waiting for a notification regardign the deal, but the woman said that it would get delayed due to a technical malfunction.
The victim then left the office and waited for the next day. However, when the notification still didn't arrive, he realised that he had been defrauded and lodged a complaint.
A policeman involved in the investigations stated that the woman said she had been asked to buy a local currency in exchange of the money. The convicted added that she had completed the transaction and sent the money to an account in her country,
However, the woman did not prove her claim so she was referred to the court on charges of fraud and breach of trust.
ALSO READ:
Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
Aid to help civilians survive the harsh winter conditions as the ongoing crisis has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages
Indian expat helped with the repatriation of hundreds of bodies
The 2023 honoree(s) will be announced next month in Abu Dhabi
Ministry seeks to raise the number of Emiratis at a private sector company to 10% of the total staff by the end of 2026
Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates
The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of the emirate's development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies