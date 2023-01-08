UAE: Man defrauded of Dh200,000 in bitcoin trading

The convicted claimed to be a trader in the digital currency and seized the amount

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 7:30 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 7:39 AM

An Asian woman seized Dh200,000 from an Arab investor claiming to buy him digital currency. The Dubai Misdemeanour and Infractions Court convicted her and fined her Dh20,000, in addition to the amount she seized.

In 2021, an investor had reported that he had been defrauded by an Asian woman. He said that he met a woman who claimed to be selling Bitcoin, to whom he expressed interest in terms of investment.

The victim said that he went to the woman's office in International City and gave her Dh200,000 in exchange of Bitcoin.

He said that he kept waiting for a notification regardign the deal, but the woman said that it would get delayed due to a technical malfunction.

The victim then left the office and waited for the next day. However, when the notification still didn't arrive, he realised that he had been defrauded and lodged a complaint.

A policeman involved in the investigations stated that the woman said she had been asked to buy a local currency in exchange of the money. The convicted added that she had completed the transaction and sent the money to an account in her country,

However, the woman did not prove her claim so she was referred to the court on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

