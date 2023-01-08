UAE: Man sues shop owner for Dh150,000 after being accused of theft; lawsuit dismissed

Authorities have implemented several initiatives to enhance safety and security, says Ajman Police chief
A resident of Abu Dhabi sued a man for Dh150,000 after he was falsely accused of stealing a musical instrument from his shop.
Official court documents state that the man demanded Dh150,000 for psychological and moral damages caused by the accusation. He said that it damaged his reputation in society.
In his lawsuit, the man said that the defendant had filed a complaint against him, accusing him of stealing a lute from his shop. He added that he had gone to the shop to get his lute repaired and had earlier bought the instrument from the same shop.
The man said he paid Dh5,830 to buy the instrument and had paid using bank transfer.
The court acquitted the man of all charges due to lack of evidence. The man then took the defendant to Al Dhafra Civil Court of First Instance for damaging his reputation and demanded civil compensation.
The judge, however, dismissed the case saying that the defendant had a legal right to file a complaint against him if he suspected the man of stealing the musical instrument.
